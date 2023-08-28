First Lady Jill Biden coming to Madison Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Madison on Thursday.

To start her day, she's joining U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on a tour to highlight the importance of cancer screenings.

In the afternoon, the First Lady will speak at an educator appreciation event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers.

Her day will conclude with her joining Baldwin and speaking at a political finance event.

Jill Biden last visited Wisconsin in October 2022 when she came to Milwaukee to speak with teachers.