First Lady Jill Biden visits Madison as the Administration continues campaign efforts in the Midwest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Madison on Thursday, visiting two facilities as part of the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.
The First Lady was joined by Senator Tammy Balwin and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway as she toured the Exact Sciences Laboratory to learn how it helps everyday patients find a clear path to early detection.
The tour highlighted President Biden's focus on targeting advancements in healthcare technology to reduce cancer deaths and increase accessibility to cancer screenings.
President Biden introduced the initiative in 2016, reintroducing the effort in February 2022. Exact Sciences is an innovation hub that delivers Cologuard kits to detect cancer in patients.
The facility employs nearly 1500 technicians, creating workforce development opportunities that provide high-quality jobs for the people of Madison and across Wisconsin.
On her second stop, the first lady visited the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness in Madison to discuss the importance of early detection and the need for cancer-based education programs and services.
The first lady was a surrogate for President Biden, who is continuing campaign efforts in the Midwest. The president visited Milwaukee last week to talk about the Administration's successes through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Democrats and Republicans have set their sights on the Midwest, set to host their political conventions in Chicago and Milwaukee.
Wisconsin is the last of 3 stops the First Lady made this week. Biden also visited Indiana and Chicago on Wednesday.