First meeting over proposed Thomas Jefferson Middle School name change Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first meeting regarding the proposal to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Madison is Tuesday night.
42 proposals were submitted, some of which included Maya Angelou, Charles Darwin Middle School, and keeping it as Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Students, families, and other community members can submit feedback about the renaming process on its website.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and you can watch it on the board's YouTube channel.
The committee will meet again in two weeks.