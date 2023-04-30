 Skip to main content
'First of its kind' pet memorial unveiled at Quann Dog Park

  Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — A new pet tribute and memorial sculpture was unveiled at Quann Dog Park Sunday.

"This is the first of its kind in the city," said Pierce Sullivan, a Madison Parks Foundation board member.

The Madison Parks Foundation donated the custom sculpture, which depicts two dogs playing tug of war with a rope. What makes the sculpture unique are the dozens of empty plaques that community members can purchase in memory of their dogs.  

"They're family members," said Pierce. "We have a lot of ways to memorialize lost family members, and there was no way to do that in a public setting for our pets until now."

Each plaque is $100, and Madison Parks says all the proceeds will go back into Madison dog parks.