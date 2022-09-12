First of three co-defendants in Anisa Scott killing sentenced

MADISON (WKOW) — One of three men charged with killing 11-year-old Anisa Scott in a drive-by shooting has been sentenced.

On Monday, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese sentenced Andre Brown to 35 years in prison followed by 25 years in extended supervision.

Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first degree intentional homicide as a party of a crime in May. The first-degree reckless homicide charge is a lesser charge, as he was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

Genovese sentenced Brown to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years extended supervision on the reckless homicide charge. She sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision on the attempted homicide charge. The sentences run consecutively. He was given a 759 day credit for time already served.

Brown is the first of three co-defendants to be sentenced in Anisa's death. Perion Carreon is set to be sentenced Monday, September 19. Jerry Ward's trial is scheduled for November.