First on WKOW: Wisconsin Union unveils new drink partnership with local brewery

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Thursday morning in an exclusive interview on Wake Up Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Union and Karben4 released two new drinks at the Union’s Memorial Union.
The drinks are non-alcoholic, gluten-free, sparkling beverages, called Terrace Lemonade and Terrace Strawberry Lemonade. They will soon be available at all Wisconsin Union-run dining locations.
The teams collaborated for more than six months, spending time testing ingredients and trying different flavor combinations before they came up with the recipes.
"These lemonades are like summer in a can,” said Ryan Koga, Karben4 co-founder, co-owner and brewmaster. “The project was a fun challenge, and it was an honor to collaborate with the Wisconsin Union on what I hope becomes an iconic mainstay for the Terrace."
In a news release, leaders said when you buy one of the new drinks you'll be supporting the nonprofit Wisconsin Union’s spaces, low-cost and free events and student leadership opportunities as well as local employment opportunities and beverage production at Karben4.