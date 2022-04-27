First part of PFAS investigation at Truax Field ending

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guard will soon finish the first part of its investigation into PFAS chemicals at Truax Field in Madison.
Crews have been taking soil samples around the base.
They're also drilling into potentially contaminated sites to do testing.
The National Guard says the investigation will determine the nature and extent of the contamination. It'll also determine the most effective way to clean up the site.
“The remedial investigation is crucial in continuing the progress towards the remediation of PFOS and PFOA on or around Truax Field,” said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander.
PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been linked to cancer. They're used in firefighting foam and non-stick cookware.
Testing will continue in May and June.