First public meeting set for new Imagination Center at Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW)-- The community is invited to see preliminary designs for the new Imagination Center at Reindahl Park Thursday night.
The purpose of the meeting is to present preliminary information and plans of the new proposed design for the first time since recommendations.
The designs were created by JLA Architects and Margaret Sullivan Studios.
The meeting will be held via zoom, registration prior is required to receive the link in advance.
Participants without internet access may attend an in-person viewing at the Hawthorne or Lakeview libraries.