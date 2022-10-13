First responders, 4 civilians recognized with Lifesaving awards in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office held a Lifesaving award ceremony Wednesday evening to recognize first responders, law enforcement and four civilians who stepped up during someone's time of need.
In a Facebook post the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on July 27, a man was unresponsive and not breathing in his vehicle. Several people were given awards for their efforts in saving his life.
Four civilians received Lifesaving awards: Patty Foslid, Michelle Katsma, Scott Zoller and Christine Buchanan. They all got the man out of the vehicle and began lifesaving measure.
A number of others received Lifesaving awards for their work in this incident:
- Lieutenant Brian Loos - The first law enforcement officer who arrived on scene and administered four AED shocks to the man
- Chris Abel, John Hasse, Gary Shipshock, Nicholas Sweeney and George Anetsberger of Clyman-Lowell Reeseville Fire and Rescue
- Daniel Zank, Steve Kitsemble and Michelle Jaeger of Juneau County EMS
- Brandon Wojnowski and Matthew Winchester of Watertown Paramedics
- Katy Norgel (nurse), Rob Zoladz (medic) and Tim (pilot) of Flight for Life
"This truly goes to show how great the community we live in is and that no matter the situation, friend or stranger, we will always come together to help one another," the sheriff's office said in the post.