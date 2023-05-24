First responders at an 'active fire' at Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center as crews battle a fire.

Columbia County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Robert Maier tells 27 News there's an "active fire" in the recycling plant.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said calls started coming in about the fire soon after 2 p.m. He said several storage buildings are fully engulfed, but the main building is okay.

Maier and Brandner both say many agencies are responding to the fire, which is still "very active." Brandner said crews will likely battle this fire into the night.

Haase said around 30 municipalities are fighting this fire and as of around 5 p.m., it was 50% contained.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the fire began with a single bale of cardboard in three connected buildings that holds recyclables and garbage. Crews brought in an excavator to help with some of the debris.

A 27 News reporter on scene said the smoke is visible for miles out from the fire. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera south of Portage shows a large plume of smoke.

This is the second fire at the plant in 10 days. Haase said this fire is more difficult to fight because where it is and the wind.

27 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.