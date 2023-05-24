 Skip to main content
First responders at an 'active fire' at Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste

  • Updated
Recycling plant fire

Dark smoke as seen from the recycling plant property. 

 Grace Ulch // WKOW

Officials provide information for the first time on where the fire is and what they need from the public.

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — Emergency crews are asking the public to avoid the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center as crews battle a fire.

Columbia County Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Robert Maier tells 27 News there's an "active fire" in the recycling plant. 

Columbia Co. fire

Smoke as seen from Columbia County recycling plant fire. 

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said calls started coming in about the fire soon after 2 p.m. He said several storage buildings are fully engulfed, but the main building is okay. 

Columbia Co. fire

First responders at Columbia County recycling plant fire. 

Maier and Brandner both say many agencies are responding to the fire, which is still "very active." Brandner said crews will likely battle this fire into the night. 

Haase said around 30 municipalities are fighting this fire and as of around 5 p.m., it was 50% contained. 

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the fire began with a single bale of cardboard in three connected buildings that holds recyclables and garbage. Crews brought in an excavator to help with some of the debris. 

Troy Haase spoke to 27s Grace Ulch moments before our 5 p.m. show. She'll have you covered all night.

A 27 News reporter on scene said the smoke is visible for miles out from the fire. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera south of Portage shows a large plume of smoke. 

Recycling center fire smoke

Smoke from recycling plant fire as seen from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation fire. 

This is the second fire at the plant in 10 days. Haase said this fire is more difficult to fight because where it is and the wind. 

27 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more. 

