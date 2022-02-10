First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could arrive as early as Feb. 21

(WKOW) -- The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children could arrive as soon as February 21, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document sent to states.
CNN reports doses for kids under five can ship once the Food and Drug Administration signs off.
An FDA panel will meet Tuesday. If the panel recommends the vaccine, the FDA can issue an emergency use authorization. A CDC panel and CDC director Rochelle Walensky still need to give the okay before shots can be given.