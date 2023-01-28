'First sled of the year for us': Having fun in January's first major snowfall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday's snow gave people a chance to get outside and enjoy some of the winter activities that have been on pause most of this month and people are taking advantage.
Madison's Elver Park was full of sledders, ice skaters and cross-country skiers enjoying the weather.
"First sled of the year for us," Rosa Aleman said. "We're just exploring different hills and areas, so we're sort of just checking them off. Today is the day we chose Elver."
Aleman and Alex Fair are from the east side of the city, so getting to the hill was a bit of a hike, but once they got outside, they were glad they made the trip.
"We definitely saw this and said, 'we're going to go sledding,'" Aleman said.
Other sledders say they've been waiting for the snow. They figure if they're going to endure the cold, they're going to have fun.
"I think it's just good to get out and be around people and get some fresh air," Jeff Robertson said. "Make the most of the cold weather."
While the wind picking up the light snow made conditions a bit rough around the park, sledders and ice skaters said as long as they kept moving, it was nothing they couldn't handle. They do recommend, however, bringing something to keep your face covered to keep you warm.