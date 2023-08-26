First Student hosts grand opening in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District's new partner, First Student, held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
Community members were invited to meet the company, tour new school buses and enjoy the Back-to-School carnival.
First Student will be providing transportation to thousands of Madison families throughout the coming school years. First Student Madison location manager Michael Comstock discussed the smooth transition to Dane County.
"The partnership with the district has been going very well," he said. "They've been very helpful in many areas, and the community has just welcomed us in many ways."
As schools prepare for students to head back to class in September, districts are searching for ways to alleviate the bus driver shortage that has left many students without reliable transportation.
First Student, one of the largest school bus transportation companies, has committed to bringing accessible transportation to students. Comstock said the company has seen a large amount of interest in positions as drivers search for work.
"Our application pool has been really, really good," he said. "We're averaging 30-35 applicants a week."
While First Student works to train drivers and prepare for the start of classes, Comstock commends people in the Madison community for their support.
"We appreciate the community coming out and attending one of our events," he said. "We always appreciate getting involved with the community everywhere we can."
More information regarding the organization can be found on the First Student website.