First woman of color appointed to Rock County Circuit Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Ashley Morse to the Rock County Circuit Court, marking the first woman of color to serve as a judge in Rock County.
The Branch 4 appointment will go into effect in early April and the term will end July 31, 2023.
“Ashley Morse is a recognized and accomplished leader whose dedication to improving the legal system, especially the juvenile legal system, and tireless commitment to justice will make her an excellent judge for the people of Rock County,” said Gov. Evers.
According to a news release, Morse has worked for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office since 2010, and has been based in Janesville since 2014.
“I am proud that Attorney Ashley Morse will be Rock County’s first woman of color to serve as Judge,” said Beloit City Councilor Regina Dunkin. “I know that her caring, intellect, and experience as a public defender will ensure that she applies the law fairly. I am happy to support her appointment and look forward to her many years of dedicated service to the community and rule of law.”
Morse will fill the role left vacant by Judge Daniel T. Dillon. His resignation is effective April 5, 2022.