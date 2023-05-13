First World Euchre Championship held in New Glarus

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- New Glarus hosted Euchre players from around the world Saturday at the first World Euchre Championship.
Organizers said over 160 participants made up 80 teams at 40 tables.
Players came from as close as Illinois and Iowa and as far as Colorado and Michigan to take part.
This year, organizers said the winners were Travis Koch and Mike Costella of Janesville with a total of 106 points in 8 games.
They earned championship belts and will have their names etched on a championship plaque.
This was the first World Euchre Championship in New Glarus.