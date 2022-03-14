Fiserv Forum ready to host NCAA Tournament games

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The team at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is putting in extra work to have the arena ready for the NCAA Tournament.
Crews laid the basketball court for the games Monday.
The arena will host first and second round games on Friday and Sunday. The games will be the first tournament games Fiserv Forum has hosted. When the tournament last came to Milwaukee in 2017, games were played at the Bradley Center.
The Wisconsin Badgers will play in the second session on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for about 8:50 p.m.
The Deer District is also planning to host fans from all over the country.
"This is gonna feel like to the closest thing to a Bucks playoff experience that we've had since the Finals," said Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of business ventures Michael Belot. "Anyone who has a ticket is definitely going to have a tremendous experience inside Fiserv Forum but what I think is cool is you're also going to be able to have that experience outside."