Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths

Weather Alert

... Patchy Dense Fog Continues... Patchy dense fog continues to linger across portions of east central and south central Wisconsin, mainly north and west of a Lone Rock, to Madison, to Fond du Lac line. Visibilities down to one quarter mile or less remain possible in parts of these areas. Freezing fog will be possible in these areas as well, and could cause slick spots on roadways. Use extra caution while driving.