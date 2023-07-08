Fishing Has No Boundaries takes to the lake on Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) took participants on Lake Mendota Saturday for an afternoon of fun, excitement and fishing, of course.
The local nonprofit invites participants with disabilities to join them on the boat for adaptive fishing trips.
As the summer months promise sunshine and warm weather, FHNB says it's important to remember that enjoying the natural world can sometimes be a luxury. Instead of taking this for granted, FHNB takes anglers to the water.
Jenny Staebell, coach of the FHNB Madison chapter, shed light on some of the ways that fishing can be a challenge for people with disabilities.
Something as forgotten about as a pier, she explains, is not built for accessibility. A pier can be difficult to navigate for someone in a wheelchair or someone who struggles with balance.
Aside from physical obstacles, Staebell explains that the sport of fishing also needs to be taught.
For people with disabilities, "it's not as easy as just saying 'I'm going to go fishing'," Staebell said.
FHNB works to erase these barriers by providing resources, equipment and experts to introduce participants to the world of fishing.
Because fishing truly knows no boundaries, FHNB's trips are open to anybody with a disability regardless of age, gender, or experience. In fact, Staebell says, the team takes pride in teaching beginners how to fish.
But the FHNB crew says the day is less about sport and more about making memories and friends, whether human or fish.
"I like to see everybody coming out excited, having smiles, telling me about all their catches and telling me their fishing stories," Staebell said.
As FHNB continues to prove, the only thing a fisher needs is a heart that wants to fish, and probably a rod.