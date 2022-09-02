Fishing is now more accessible at Salmo Pond County Park

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Fishing at Salmo Pond County Park in Cross Plains is now more accessible than ever.
Dane County held an event to celebrate the completion of accessibility improvements for shore fishing at the park.
It now has an accessible pier, picnic table, bench and restroom.
The new accessible area was named in honor of Dan Wisniewski, a long time park member who passed away in 2020.
"He did this kind of work, because he loves nature, he loves being out. He loves fishing. He loves being part of this. But really it was about making a difference for future generations," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
Dan was an advocate for improving accessibility to Dane County's water and left a long lasting legacy on the county's parks.