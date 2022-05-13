Fitch-Rona EMS adds fentanyl test strips to Narcan kits

VERONA (WKOW) — Fitch-Rona EMS is adding another item into its Leave a Dose of Narcan kits in an ongoing effort to reduce overdose deaths.
With help from Public Health Madison and Dane County, the agency is adding fentanyl test strips into the kits that are distributed to patients and families who experience a narcotic overdose.
This addition comes after PHMDC released a report reviewing and analyzing overdose data from 2018-2020. The report shows, in part, that nine out of 10 overdose deaths are driven by opioid's and most opioid deaths involve multiple drugs.
To Fitch-Rona EMS, the "most interesting" statistic from the report is one that highlights just how likely someone struggling with substance abuse will interact with first responders prior to their death. According to PHMDC, 33% had an EMS encounter the year before they died. For 26% of those patients the encounter was within 30 days of their death.
To the EMS service, it reaffirms the Leave a Dose program, along with educating those with substance abuse disorder, will help save lives.