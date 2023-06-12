Fitchburg apartment unit catches fire

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg apartment unit caught fire Monday afternoon, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to an apartment complex on Pheasant Ridge Trail around 2:45 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report the smell of smoke.
When emergency crews arrived, smoke was visible from the building's second floor.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and determined it didn't extend to neighboring units. However, smoke did spread through the building.
Those who live in the unit were displaced due to smoke and fire damage, but the rest of the residents were able to return home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.