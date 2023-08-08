 Skip to main content
Fitchburg authorities cite driver who crashed into bicyclist

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash between a car and bicycle Monday morning, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Crews were called to County Trunk Highway MM and Byrne Road around 9 a.m.

It was the second crash involving a bicycle in Fitchburg Monday morning.

Lt. Andrew McCarthy said the bicyclist was stopped at a stop sign on Byrne Road when the driver of the vehicle turned onto Byrne Road from County Highway MM.

McCarthy said the driver's turn was too sharp, causing them to first travel into the the wrong lane, resulting in the crash.

The bicyclist suffered a possible broken wrist and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to McCarthy.

The driver was cited for failure to yield right of way and conducting an improper turn.

