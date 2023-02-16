Fitchburg caregiver sentenced for abusing elderly patient

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A caregiver who abused an elderly patient in a Fitchburg assisted living facility in 2020 has been sentenced.

In Dane County Circuit Court Friday, a judge sentenced Nafije Zeka two one year in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally abusing patients causing bodily harm back in July.

A complaint states Zeka was seen on video slapping, kicking, spitting and pulling the hair of an 89-year-old patient at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living and Chapel Valley.