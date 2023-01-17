Fitchburg City Council President explains safety efforts on South Syene Road

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg City Council President is taking action to improve safety on South Syene Road.

Earlier in January, a beloved local educator died after being hit by a vehicle while walking along the road.

Fitchburg City Council President Randy Udell said officials heard the "heartfelt plea" from neighbors at a recent City Council meeting — and are now taking action.

Udell said he's asked Fitchburg Police Chief Alfonso Morales and city staff to "prioritize long term and short term responses" to improving the road's safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

According to him, action has already been taken — with two speed boards placed and increased police presence in the area.

A community meeting is also scheduled for later in January.

Udell said improvements to the road have been approved.

"The project is being implemented in two phases, with the Uptown Crossing area scheduled to be improved starting in 2024," Udell said in a statement. "I will continue to encourage City Staff to evaluate that timeline as well as evaluate all other measures that may be taken in the meantime, such as reducing the speed limit."

Udell said he is committed to prevent another tragedy from taking place on South Syene Road.