Fitchburg community meeting on Labor Day weekend vandalism

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - Fitchburg Police officials and other city leaders will brief community members at a Wednesday meeting on 28 separate instances of vandalism over the Labor Day weekend in the Seminole Hills neighborhood.
The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Fitchburg's Fire Station One at 5791 Lacy Road.
Police officials said a 20-year-old suspect is believed responsible for slashing car tires and vandalizing property at homes on Osmundsen Road, Tree Line Drive, Oak Leaf Circle, Marsh View Court and possibly other locations.
Authorities said swastikas were among the symbols and words carved into some of the damaged property. But police officials said the totality of the circumstances do not meet the threshold for a hate crime.
While police officials said the suspect has been given a court date, he was not arrested.
A neighborhood resident provided 27 News doorbell camera video of a masked man outside their home within an hour of a neighboring home's backyard furniture and equipment being vandalized. The video was also provided to police.
Police officials said the suspect in the vandalism lives in the Seminole Hills neighborhood.