Fitchburg couple's quest to adopt Ukrainian children 'dire' after alleged abuse

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) – A Fitchburg couple is demanding action from lawmakers after one of the children they have been trying to adopt from Ukraine for years alleges he was abused by police in Italy.
27 News first brought you the story of Leo and Wendy Van Asten’s struggle to adopt “M and M” from Ukraine in March of 2022.
Since then, the couple says the children have been evacuated to Italy, where conditions have been terrible. This includes a lack of consistent access to food, medicine and toilet paper as well as poor treatment by those who should be taking care of them.
“As they've been there, their conditions just kind of seem to constantly deteriorate,” Leo said.
The couple says the situation became "dire" this past week when their prospective adoptive son sent them a video of Italian police using excessive force to move him from one building to another against his will. The incident was caught on camera by a friend.
“Moving for children from traumatic places is very additionally traumatic. What made it worse is that the Italian police decided that they needed to use excessive force -- head locking him, pushing him into the side of a van, falling to the ground before finally, you know, subduing him,” Leo said.
With their prospective son’s permission, the couple is sharing the video in hopes of raising awareness about how bad they say conditions are for the children.
“Families just like us are talking and this is happening throughout the EU countries where our kids are all dispersed, so everyone says we need to share this video.” Wendy said.
Next Wednesday, hundreds of families looking to adopt children from Ukraine, including the Van Astens, are heading to Washington D.C.to demand lawmakers create a way for kids with prospective adoptive families in the U.S. to come here for the duration of the war.
“We understand fully that adoptions are not possible right now, and that's fine. We're not asking for an exception or anything like that. We just want to give these kids a safe environment,” Leo said.
While the trip to D.C. has been planned for a while, the Van Astens say the video adds heightened reasoning for going. They plan to share the video, along with testimonials from the children, on their trip in hopes of being their voice.
“Our prospective adoptive daughter said to us: ‘We are just like caged animals here,’” Wendy said. “And our prospective adoptive son said: ‘I just want to live peacefully with you.’”
As they pack their bags and board a plane to Capitol Hill, the Van Astens want M and M to know they will never stop fighting for them to be a family.
“We are still here for you, we are still with you, we are still fighting for you, we are still waiting, and we will come to you wherever you end up on this planet,” Wendy said.
Ahead of their trip, the Van Astens are encouraging people across Wisconsin to write to their local lawmakers asking them to take action. They said Madison and Wisconsin residents writing to senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin along with Representative Mark Pocan would be a great places to start."
27 News reached out to several lawmakers in our reporting of this story.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin shared the following statement in response:
“Every child deserves a loving and secure home to grow up in, and there are American families, like the Van Astren family, eager to welcome Ukrainian children into their families and homes. We must prioritize the well-being of vulnerable children and provide them with protection, stability, and support. I continue to urge the Biden administration to unite these Ukrainian children to with their American host families.”
