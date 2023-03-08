Fitchburg dedicates Common Council chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg dedicated its Common Council chambers with a plaque to former mayor and trailblazer Frances Huntley-Cooper.
She served from 1991 to 1993 and was the first Black mayor elected to office in Wisconsin.
A huge crowd of supporters came out to support Huntley-Cooper Wednesday night from all over the country.
"I'm deeply humbled and truly honored to be here in a room dedicated to recognize the first elected Black mayor in state history. It is not about me as an individual, but about Fitchburg Black history," said Huntley-Cooper.
27 News recently featured Huntley-Cooper in a story about preserving Wisconsin's Black excellence.