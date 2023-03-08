 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If the potential increases for some
locations within the Advisory area to receive greater snow
amounts, portions of the Advisory could be upgraded to a
Winter Storm Warning in the future.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fitchburg dedicates Common Council chambers to former mayor Frances Huntley-Cooper

Frances Huntley-Cooper

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg dedicated its Common Council chambers with a plaque to former mayor and trailblazer Frances Huntley-Cooper.

She served from 1991 to 1993 and was the first Black mayor elected to office in Wisconsin.

A huge crowd of supporters came out to support Huntley-Cooper Wednesday night from all over the country.

"I'm deeply humbled and truly honored to be here in a room dedicated to recognize the first elected Black mayor in state history. It is not about me as an individual, but about Fitchburg Black history," said Huntley-Cooper.

27 News recently featured Huntley-Cooper in a story about preserving Wisconsin's Black excellence.