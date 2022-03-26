Fitchburg eighth-grader wins the 2022 Badger State Spelling Bee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Maya Jadhav won the 2022 Badger State Spelling Bee this Saturday.
Jadhav is an eighth-grader from Fitchburg who is homeschooled, and this is her fifth time qualifying for the national bee.
Jadhav's winning word was 'obrotund,' an adjective that means “nearly spherical but with one diameter slightly exceeding the others.”
The competition had 54 spellers from public, private, and home schools and took place at the Mitby Theater on the Traux campus of Madison Area Technical College.
As champion, Jadhav will receive $500 from the State Journal, which also is awarding $300 and $200 to the second and third place winners: Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, a sixth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School in Madison, and Maadhav Karun, a seventh-grader at Wisconsin Hills Middle School in Brookfield.
Jadhav will now be heading to the D.C. area to compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee over Memorial Day week.