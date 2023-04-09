Fitchburg Farms is determined to honor late son

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- This weekend is the start of Fitchburg Farms' season but it's coming at a hard time for the family.
Tyler Nauta, son of the owners of Fitchburg Farms, passed away in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. The rest of the Fitchburg Farms staff is doing what they can to support the Nauta family.
"I think that's why we're all just trying to make sure it's the best season we've ever had. An homage to Tyler," Alesha Rodriguez, General Manager at Fitchburg Farms, said.
The Farm was founded to be a fun, educational shopping experience for everyone over 10 years ago. After planting thousands of plants in preparation, they were able to start their season Friday with their annual Easter egg hunt.
"It's contagious energy, people are gearing up for spring," Rodriguez said. "We have so many kids in who are so genuinely excited to be around the plants."
Rodriguez says the Easter egg hunt was always Tyler's favorite.
"Tyler grew up around greenhouses and in greenhouses," Rodriguez. "So, I think for him to be able to share some of that with other people...is a part of it as well."
To honor Tyler, Rodriguez says his family has decided to put together a scholarship fund for students in finance, Tyler's other passion.
"He was good at those things and he could look at a number and just see where the disconnect was or where the problem was," Rodriguez said.
While this loss is incredibly hard for the entire Fitchburg Farms family, Rodriguez says they're determined to have a great season to honor Tyler.
"Knowing how important that Easter egg hunt was for them we're like, let's make sure we get this done and do it well. They don't have to be worried about it," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says Tyler was fearless and always willing to help. But, what she'll miss most is his sense of humor and ability to make everyone laugh.