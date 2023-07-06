Fitchburg man arrested after Beltline chase

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man was arrested early morning Thursday after Monona police officers saw him going 90 mph on the Beltline, according to the Monona Police Department.
Chief Brian Chaney said an officer saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds down the westbound Beltline.
The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away so the officer followed it.
The suspect exited and re-entered the Beltline several times during the pursuit. Chaney said the suspect slowed the most on the Rimrock Road exit, where officers later found a discarded handgun, magazine and ammunition.
Monona police coordinated with Madison and Fitchburg police to put tire deflation devices in the path of the vehicle.
The vehicle hit the devices as it was heading down northbound Fish Hatchery Road, and the suspect pulled into a parking lot and surrendered to police.
The driver -- identified as 21-year-old Aaron Watkins -- was arrested for felony attempted eluding and misdemeanor bail jumping. Chaney said Watkins was out on bail for a disorderly conduct while using a dangerous weapon charge.
Chaney said three other people in the vehicle were detained but released after questioning.