Fitchburg man arrested after cocaine was found in a coffee cup

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a Fitchburg man Friday afternoon after cocaine was found in a coffee cup.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer was patrolling E. Washington Avenue near I-90 around 4:30 p.m. when he saw two occupied vehicles parked for a substantial amount of time outside a restaurant.
Fryer said a K-9 team made a positive alert on one of the vehicles and cocaine was found in the vehicle in a coffee cup.
Myron Dunlap, 37, of Fitchburg was arrested for possession of cocaine and a parole violation.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.