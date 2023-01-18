 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fitchburg man arrested after cocaine was found in a coffee cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a Fitchburg man Friday afternoon after cocaine was found in a coffee cup.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer was patrolling E. Washington Avenue near I-90 around 4:30 p.m. when he saw two occupied vehicles parked for a substantial amount of time outside a restaurant. 

Fryer said a K-9 team made a positive alert on one of the vehicles and cocaine was found in the vehicle in a coffee cup.

Myron Dunlap, 37, of Fitchburg was arrested for possession of cocaine and a parole violation.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you