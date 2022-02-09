Fitchburg man arrested after fleeing traffic stop on UW Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fitchburg man is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop on the UW-Madison campus early Wednesday morning.
According to an incident report from UWPD, Jason O'Neal, 35, was stopped for driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 2 a.m. O'Neal allegedly "took off" from the traffic stop before crashing his car at Campus Drive and Babcock Drive, then running from the crash.
Officers apprehended O'Neal about two blocks from the crash scene, where he was reportedly uncooperative during his arrest. The incident report states O'Neal resisted arrest and threatened officers.
O'Neal is now in the Dane County Jail and is facing eight tentative charges. Along with the charges, he was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, open intoxicants and hit-and-run.