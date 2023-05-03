Fitchburg man arrested after hitting another person with a gun, resisting officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man is in custody after hitting another person with a handgun over the weekend, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Lt. Andrew McCarthy said officers were dispatched to an apartment in the area of Post Road and Traceway Drive around 1 p.m. on Saturday for report of a fight.
The 911 caller reported one of the people involved had a gun and used it to hit another person.
After officers arrived, they found the suspect, who took the gun out of his waistband and threw it on the floor behind him, where it landed near a young child.
After dropping the gun, McCarthy said the suspect wouldn't listen to officers. Because he wouldn't comply and was still within reach of the gun, McCarthy said police used a TASER on the suspect. When this didn't stop the suspect, police used K-9 Drago to arrest him.
McCarthy identifies the suspect as William C. Robinson, 35, from Fitchburg. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.
Robinson was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery while armed, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
McCarthy said the officers showed "significant restraint" during the incident, making numerous attempts to de-escalate a dangerous situation involving a gun where community members, including a young child, were present.