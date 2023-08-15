Fitchburg man arrested for overdose death

DUNKIRK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man was arrested for his part in an overdose death, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies arrested Orrin E. Hunt-Haynes, 32, on Monday for first-degree reckless homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and other drug charges.
Schaffer said Hunt-Haynes is accused of selling drugs that led to the death of a 33-year-old Stoughton man.
Deputies were called to a Dunkirk home in February 2023 and found a man and woman who were unresponsive. The woman was revived with Narcan, but the man did not survive.
The investigation is ongoing.