Fitchburg man arrested for overdose death

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest cuffs generic MGN
MGN

DUNKIRK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man was arrested for his part in an overdose death, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies arrested Orrin E. Hunt-Haynes, 32, on Monday for first-degree reckless homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and other drug charges.

Schaffer said Hunt-Haynes is accused of selling drugs that led to the death of a 33-year-old Stoughton man.

Deputies were called to a Dunkirk home in February 2023 and found a man and woman who were unresponsive. The woman was revived with Narcan, but the man did not survive.

The investigation is ongoing.