Fitchburg man charged with attempted homicide for Saturday shooting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A Fitchburg man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting Saturday.
According to Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Edward Hartwick, police responded to McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.
After finding the victim, who was at a nearby gas station, officers learned the suspect, identified as Dwayne Pickens, was someone the victim knew from a "previous feud."
The victim saw Pickens at another gas station and drove away, but Pickens pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and began shooting — with one round hitting the victim's car. The victim also shot at Pickens before leaving.
Authorities identified Pickens as the suspect later on Saturday, and he was arrested Monday after authorities executed a warrant at his apartment.
Hartwick said Pickens was out on bail for an open felony case for felon in possession of a firearm.
Pickens appeared in court Monday afternoon, where he was given a $100,000 bond and formally charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of felony bail jumping.