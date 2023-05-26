Fitchburg man charged with possessing firearms as a felon

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fitchburg man was charged for having firearms as a felon, the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea announced Thursday.
A federal grand jury indicted Calvin M. Henderson, Sr., 45, charging him with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
The indictment accuses him of having three handguns and ammunition in January 2023, despite him being a convicted felon.
O'Shea said Henderson was arrested Monday, May 22 in Madison by Fitchburg police officers and the U.S. Marshals Service. He appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison that day and O'Shea said Henderson remains in federal custody.
O'Shea said Henderson faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison if convicted.