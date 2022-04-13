Fitchburg man identified as suspect in Monona shooting investigation

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona Police have identified the man taken into custody following a shooting investigation that shut down part of the Beltline Tuesday afternoon.
According to an updated incident report from Chief Brian Chaney Austin, the suspect is identified as Matthew Rhone, of Fitchburg.
Rhone faces pending charges for first degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony bail jumping.
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a witness saw someone fire multiple rounds at another vehicle as both were going east on the Beltline at South Stoughton Road.
Rhone has not yet been charged and is currently at the Dane County Jail.