Fitchburg man robs taxi driver, sets bush on fire in attempt to escape police

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man, was arrested after robbing a taxi at in Fitchburg in the 2400 block of Chalet Gardens Court Friday, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
At 10:45 p.m., a cab driver reported that a passenger robbed him toward the end of the trip. According to the driver, the suspect pressed an object against the driver's chest in a way that made him believe it was a weapon.
The suspect took an iPad and the driver’s personal belongings from the car before running away.
A Fitchburg officer was in the area at the time of the initial call, and other officers set up a perimeter to contain the suspect.
Officers tracked the stolen iPad and determined that the suspect had run into a wooded area off the Cannonball Path. A Madison Police Department drone team and K9 unit located the suspect hiding in the brush.
As officers approached the suspect, he lit a bush on fire and ran from the officers again. He was apprehended a short time later.
The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, negligent handling of burning material, and resisting/obstructing an officer. A hold was also placed on the suspect for violating his probation.
No one was injured during the incident, and the stolen property was recovered. Officers also determined that the implied weapon was not a firearm.
In addition to the City of Madison Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Madison Police Department assisted with the incident.