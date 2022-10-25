Fitchburg police arrest 2 in connection to shots fired report on Coho Street

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department said two people are in custody after a shots fired incident Monday morning.

Fitchburg police Lt. Andrew McCarthy said Danta Jones was taken into custody on pending charges of felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and an unrelated warrant. McCarthy said Michelle Koch was taken into custody for a parole violation.

McCarthy said Fitchburg police responded to Coho Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired, then Madison police responded to a rollover crash in a driveway on Post Road. McCarthy said both incidents were directly related.

The case is still open while investigators follow up on leads and interviews. McCarthy said investigators are still trying to find the car "targeted in the shooting." He said it is described as a white or silver sedan and may have damage "consistent with being shot by a shotgun."

If you have information on where this vehicle is or its occupants are, call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.