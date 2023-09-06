Fitchburg police arrest 20-year-old for Labor Day vandalism spree

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police believe a 20-year-old was responsible for a Labor Day vandalism spree in the city.

Fitchburg Police Department Lt. Edward Hartwick said a suspect has been identified and interviewed.

Investigators identified the suspect using surveillance footage and records of previous police contacts.

Hartwick said based on the evidence and the interview, investigators "are confident" the suspect -- who lives in the Seminole Hills neighborhood -- is solely responsible for the vandalism.

Multiple charges of criminal damage to property will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, according to Hartwick.

Though there were at least 28 cases of vandalism, investigators believe additional incidents happened earlier in the holiday weekend.

Anyone who hasn't yet reported damaged property yet should do so as soon as possible to the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4200.

This remains an open investigation.