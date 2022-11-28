Fitchburg police call weekend shooting that injured 1 'not random'

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Edward Hartwick reported officers responded to a call just before 1:45 p.m. from a man claiming he had been shot.
Hartwick said the man drove himself to an area hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
According to the department, the shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail. Some rounds hit an unoccupied vehicle in the lot.
Hartwick said this was not a random shooting, and the investigation is still active.
The Fitchburg Police Department asks anyone with information on the incident to call 608-270-4300.