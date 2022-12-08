Fitchburg Police Department K-9 seeks community help

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are looking for help in funding a bullet-resistant vest for K-9 Drago.
According to Fitchburg Police Department, K-9 bullet-resistant vests are not in the budget for many law enforcement departments. Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is how these departments get vests for K-9s.
The non-profit is working to help Fitchburg Police Department get a Kevlar vest for K-9 Drago by bringing the community together to help fund the $2,600 needed to buy it.
The department said K-9 Drago’s workday includes pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, article search, area search and building search. They said the bullet-resistant vests will protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns for the rest of his career.
The Fitchburg Police Department wants to recognize K-9 Drago's first five years of service and send their gratitude for the support received from the community.