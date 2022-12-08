 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fitchburg Police Department K-9 seeks community help

  • Updated
  • 0

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are looking for help in funding a bullet-resistant vest for K-9 Drago. 

According to Fitchburg Police Department, K-9 bullet-resistant vests are not in the budget for many law enforcement departments.  Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is how these departments get vests for K-9s.

The non-profit is working to help Fitchburg Police Department get a Kevlar vest for K-9 Drago by bringing the community together to help fund the $2,600 needed to buy it.

The department said K-9 Drago’s workday includes pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, article search, area search and building search. They said the bullet-resistant vests will protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns for the rest of his career.

The Fitchburg Police Department wants to recognize K-9 Drago's first five years of service and send their gratitude for the support received from the community.

Visit the police department's webpage to donate.

Tags

Recommended for you