Fitchburg police explain decision to not arrest vandalism suspect

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police told community members Wednesday night they have a "high degree of comfort" the person suspected of vandalizing homes, vehicles, personal property and city property over Labor Day Weekend won't do something similar again.

Around 40 people showed up to a neighborhood meeting to get an update from police on where their investigation stands, why police didn't arrest the suspect after identifying him and when police could refer charges to the Dane County District Attorney.

Lt. Edward Hartwick said police believe the 20-year-old suspect used a sharp tool and a BB gun to commit the vandalism. He said police have received more than 30 reports of damage, and there have been a few reports of stolen mail and packages. Police estimate the vandal caused more than $40,000 in damage.

Hartwick said police considered several factors when deciding not to arrest the suspect. He said police do have history with the suspect but not for similar offenses. Additionally, Hartwick said police don't believe there are any other threats to public safety, and they don't think the suspect is likely to commit similar crimes in the future.

Hartwick said the suspect's main support system was not present when the vandalism happened.

"I can tell you that, obviously, bringing this to the support system's awareness, that support system will be present, and I have no doubt that that will be present," Hartwick said Wednesday.

He said, right now, police aren't sure why the suspect decided to commit the vandalism.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne was also at Wednesday night's meeting. He said his office hasn't received anything from police yet, but he expects to get those reports soon. Once the DA's staff reviews the evidence, Ozanne will make a decision on filing charges.