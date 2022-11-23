Fitchburg police find 3 people who 'may be linked' to Swan Creek October gunfire

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department said it's found three people who "may be linked" to reports of gunshots in Swan Creek in October.

According to Lt. Edward Hartwick, officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area around 11 p.m. Tuesday after several people reported gunshots in the area.

He said responding officers found three people in Nevin Springs, and at least one had been using a handgun for target practice in the area.

As a result, he said one person was arrested on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Hartwick reports additional evidence, including another gun, collected in this investigation indicates the three "may be linked" to "at least one" of the shots fired instances in Swan Creek on October 8.

In that case, three homes were hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt. No suspects were immediately located.

Hartwick said charges related to the October 8 shots will be filed after investigation and analysis. The investigation is still "open and active."