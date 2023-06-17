Fitchburg police investigating after hearing two gunshots

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating after hearing two gunshots Friday.
According to an incident report, officers were in the area of Williamsburg Way and South Whitney Way for an unrelated investigation when they heard the gunshots.
It happened around 11:45 p.m.
Officers started searching the area and found multiple shell casings in the 5600 block of Williamsburg Way. The investigation indicates multiple vehicles were driving in the area at the time of the shooting and may be associated with the shooting.
The Fitchburg Police Department is asking anyone in the area with cameras to check for anything that could be related to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.