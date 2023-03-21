Fitchburg police investigating after report of gunfire outside apartment building

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating after people reported hearing gunshots early Tuesday morning.
Fitchburg Police Department Lt. Edward Hartwick said officers responded around 2 a.m. to multiple 911 calls where callers said they heard gunshots in the area of Post Road and Traceway Drive.
Officers found two shell casings near an apartment building entrance, but no injuries or property damage were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call
Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or via p3tips.com.