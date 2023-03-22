Fitchburg police investigating Monday car thefts

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating several car thefts or attempted car thefts that took place Monday.
In a Facebook post, police say two thefts took place in the Terravesa neighborhood, on Arugula Road and Endive Drive.
In one case, two cars were stolen from one home. Police say the suspects entered one unlocked car, opened the garage, then entered another car in the garage.
In another case, the suspects entered an unlocked car in a driveway and stole it. Police say the suspects also opened the garage but didn't take anything.
Police say neither of these thefts were consistent with Hyundai and Kia thefts, but some attempted thefts on the same night were. Authorities say four Hyundais or Kias on Breckinridge Court had windows smashed out.
Anyone who lives in the Terravesa neighborhood is asked to review their security video for any suspicious activity.
Fitchburg police also has several suggestions to prevent theft, including locking doors, using exterior lights, removing valuables from cars and keeping garages closed.