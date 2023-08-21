Fitchburg police investigating murder-suicide

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened over the weekend.
Lt. Edward Hartwick said officers went to a home on Rimrock Road near Maloney Drive around 3 p.m. on Saturday to do a welfare check.
When officers entered the home, they found two bodies: a man and a woman.
Hartwick said officers recovered a gun at the home, and nothing suspicious was found.
Autopsies revealed that the 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times and the 38-year-old man died from a self-inflected gunshot wound, according to Hartwick.
He said the man and woman had a relationship and lived together at the home.
The Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner's Officer are investigating.
Hartwick said the individuals' names will be released at a later date.