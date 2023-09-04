Fitchburg police investigating neighborhood vandalism spree

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating an overnight vandalism spree in the Seminole Hills neighborhood.
Fitchburg Police Department Lt. Edward Hartwick said there were at least ten reports of criminal property damage ranging from slashed tires and symbols carved into cars to cut hoses and damaged patio furniture.
Hartwick said some of the vandalism included swastikas and other symbols, though the incidents don't appear to be targeted or hate-based.
Incidents were reported on Osmundesn Road, Tree Line Drive, Oak Leaf Circle, and Marsh View Court. They all likely happened early Monday morning.
Hartwick said people who haven't reports damaged property yet should do so as soon as possible.
Anyone with footage of the suspect(s) or information about the incidents should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4200 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be submitted on p3tips.com.
This is an active investigation.