Fitchburg Police investigating shots fired incident

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to officials, officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Coho Street and Pike Drive at 1:15 a.m. after multiple callers reported an argument and a physical fight that escalated.
Officials say the responding officers found five shell casings in the area where the fight occurred.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.
Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608) 266-6014 or via P3Tips.com.